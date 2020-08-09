Despite earthquake, weather is looking good for Sunday

Another steamy day is in store for our area today with highs topping out in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.

A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but the activity will be isolated and most of the time should remain dry.

Little is expected to change as we head into the workweek with highs holding in the low to mid 90s on Monday. Partly sunny skies will be featured on Monday along an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

The severe threat is low on Monday, but heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning area possibility with any storm.

Rain chances increase as we roll through the week, which will help to bring our temperatures back into the 80s by Friday. Stay with Fox 46 new for the very latest!

Sunday: Mostly sunny; 20% shower/storm. Hi: 92

Tonight: Mainly clear and mild. Lo: 72

Monday: Partly sunny; 30% showers/storms. Hi: 93

