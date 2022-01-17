Despite clearing following weekend winter storm, another round possible for late week

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Just as one storm system moves out, we’re tracking another one for late this week!

Let’s talk about tonight first— as the wind lightens up and the sky clears, temperatures will become colder than Sunday night. Back in the teens and 20s we go. That means some of that lingering moisture will turn to ice on the roads and sidewalks. Be aware of that if you’ll be driving tonight through Tuesday morning!

Tuesday and Wednesday will be much more tranquil. Lots of sunshine, highs in the 40s & 50s with less wind. Then our attention turns to Thursday, Friday, and Saturday morning.

A cold front is expected to move on Thursday, giving most of us scattered rain showers. But some cold arctic air will then blast in behind it. As an area of low pressure develops up the coast, moisture moves in again, giving us what could be another round of snow or an icy mix.

Still too early for specifics, like who will get what and how much. Keep checking in with Queen City News and the Pinpoint Weather Center for the latest info!

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 20.

Mostly clear and cold. Low 20. Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 47.