Dense fog Saturday morning makes way for PM showers

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — After fog and drizzle to start, we’ll keep mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Southerly winds will keep us 10 degrees warmer than normal with highs in the upper 60’s.

A coastal low is developing to our south and our New Year’s front is stalled across the area. That storm will ride the front overnight bringing widespread rain back to the area. Rain totals should be about a half inch around Charlotte, but could near 1” to the southeast. There, a FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 6 PM tonight to 6 AM tomorrow morning. Quick downpours could cause flooding, be careful near the usual problem spots!

A few showers could linger Sunday morning as that storm pulls away to the northeast. You’ll find mostly cloudy skies behind that storm Sunday afternoon with highs around 60 degrees.

High pressure takes over to start the work week, sunshine and seasonal middle/ upper 50’s expected through Wednesday.

A weak clipper may bring a few showers to the mountains on Tuesday, but that looks to be the only rain chance early in the week.

Our next big storm arrives late Thursday into Friday.

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 67.

Tonight: Rain likely. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Showers early, mostly cloudy. High: 60.

