Gameday Forecast: Dense fog makes way for partially cloudy skies

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) — Another foggy start this morning, be careful on the roads!

Our overnight storm pulls away to the northeast today, so a drying trend will take hold. A spotty shower or two may linger early today. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs not warming up much. Temperatures hold steady in the middle/ upper 50’s.

We’ll keep things quiet tonight with a few clouds and lows in the middle/ upper 30’s.

High pressure takes over on Monday bringing sunshine and comfortable middle 50’s.

By Tuesday, a weak clipper system passes by. It may have enough lift for some rain/snow showers in the mountains. It looks like the Piedmont stays dry with highs in the middle 50’s.

Sunshine returns for everyone on Wednesday. Charlotte tops out in the middle 50’s.

Our next big storm comes in late Thursday into Friday. It looks like everyone gets wet with this event, rain in the Piedmont and snow possible in the mountains. That storm should clear in time for a dry weekend.

Today: Spotty shower early, mostly cloudy. High: 58.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 54.

LATEST HEADLINES