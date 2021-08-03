Cooler weather on Wednesday before the heat returns

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – What a difference a day makes! Temperatures stayed on the cooler side Tuesday afternoon after a rainy start to the day. Wednesday will be another below-average temperature day before the heat starts to make a comeback!

Some patchy fog is possible early Wednesday morning. But unlike Tuesday, most of the area will stay dry. We may see a few spotty showers or an isolated storm by the afternoon and evening.







The majority of the rain will be along the coast near a stalled front. Thursday and Friday are much the same with only a minor chance of rain. The change will be in the temperatures– they’ll be getting warmer by then!

Mid to upper 80s return Thursday through Saturday, and by early next week, we’re back in the 90s.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, patchy fog. Small shower chance. Low 65.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance shower, t’storm. High 80.