(PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was still cool and breezy today. We’ve got one more cool day before warmer temperatures return.

It stays quiet tonight. We’ll find partly cloudy skies and temperatures not quite as cold, dropping into the middle/upper 30s.

Clouds hang tight tomorrow, we’ll stay mostly cloudy and mostly dry. A stray shower is possible. Temperatures stay cool, around 60 degrees.

Warmer temperatures start to surge into the Carolinas by Wednesday. Despite some cloud cover, highs climb back into the middle and upper 70s.

That warmer flow comes ahead of our next cold front. Showers and storms arrive on Thursday. With temperatures still in the 70s and a lot of twisting winds upstairs in the atmosphere, we’ll be watching the threat for some stronger storms again on Thursday. Stay tuned as we continue to nail down the severe risk.

Rain clears Thursday night, leaving sunshine and temperatures around 70 degrees for Friday.

The weekend looks seasonal and mostly quiet. A few showers are possible on Sunday.











Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, stray shower. High: 60.