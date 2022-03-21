(PINPOINT WEATHER) – What a lovely first full day of spring! Lots of sunshine with highs in the 70s. As high pressure moves offshore Tuesday, moisture will be moving back in and we’ll see more clouds throughout the day. Highs will still be able to warm into the low and mid-70s.

Wednesday is the day to be weather aware! A strong storm system will move in from the southwest, bringing in widespread rain and thunderstorms. Severe, damaging thunderstorms are possible as well. Damaging wind and a brief tornado are the main threats.

Of course, the Pinpoint Weather Team will be watching to see how this system continues to develop through Tuesday, so please keep checking in for updates!

Showers may linger in spots Thursday through Saturday, but many neighborhoods will be drier the rest of the week and weekend. Get ready for some colder temps, too– lows Sunday morning could get near freezing in spots!







Tonight: Increasing clouds late. Low 43.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 75.