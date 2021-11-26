Cool start to Friday before temps reach the mid-50s, sunshine sticks around

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Morning showers will taper off pretty quickly making way for mostly clear skies by sunrise.

Friday will be cool to start with temps in the 40s and 30s. Winds will slowly pick up from the north making for a breezy afternoon.

We’ll be cooler behind this cold front that rolled through overnight. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs peaking in the mid-50s. Breezy conditions will dominate with gusts as fast as 20 miles per hour.

Friday night will be clear & chilly with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s!





Saturday will start a dry and seasonable pattern with afternoon highs in the 50s and near 60 while overnight lows hover in the 30s.

This would be the perfect time to get the car washed and hand up those Christmas lights!

Today: Sunny, Cool & Breezy. High of 55.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly! Low 29.