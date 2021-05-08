Cool night before a warm Mother’s Day with a mix of sun and clouds

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Staying on the cool side overnight with lows dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Mother’s Day is shaping up to be a nice with a mix of sun and clouds. The front to our south will swing back north on Sunday causing our temps to climb back to around 80 degrees. It will also be a bit breezy at times on Sunday with gusts up to 25-30 mph.

A cold front will move into the area for the start of the week bring us some showers and thunderstorms. The threat for severe storms is low, but heavy rain and gusty winds are always possible.





The front will stall just to our south keeping us unsettled and on the cool side. Temperatures will drop from 80 degrees on Monday back to the upper 60s and lower 70s through midweek.

Another disturbance passing by to our south will bring a better chance for showers and storms on Thursday. Stay tuned for the latest info!

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Lo: 50

Sunday: Clouds and sunshine. Lo: 82

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms. Hi: 80 Lo: 62