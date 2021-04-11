Cool night ahead with some clouds to start week, but not much rain expected

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It will be a cool night across the area with lows dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s under mainly clear skies.

The gusty winds will subside a bit overnight before picking back up again on Monday. Look for sunny skies to start the week with highs hitting the upper 70s and lower 80s on Monday afternoon.

Clouds will begin to increase on Tuesday as a storm system approaches from the west. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower on Tuesday, but it should hold off until later in the day with most places staying dry.

High on Tuesday will remain on the warm side in the upper 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers are possible on Wednesday as a cold front comes through the Carolinas. This front will drop our temperatures back to the lower 70s.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Lo: 48

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 81

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Hi: 79 Lo: 54