Cool for mid-June, daily chance of showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tuesday will be another cool and rainy day with showers around all day long.

Some of the showers will be heavy at times with some rumbles of thunder possible but no severe storms are expected.

Daily showers and storms will continue through the end of the work week with chances decreasing every day through Friday. Temperatures will remain below average until the Friday as well.

Temperatures will soar this weekend as highs will then jump back up into the 90-degree range on Saturday and Sunday.

An approaching front will the weather unsettled through early next week.

Today: 80% showers. Hi: 66 Lo: 59

Tomorrow: 60% showers. Hi: 73 Lo: 62

Thursday: 40% showers. Hi: 81 Lo: 64