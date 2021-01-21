Cool, cloudy through end of week with sunshine on Saturday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We’ll hold onto clouds Thursday night as a front stalls to our south. We’ll stay dry and cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Skies stay mostly cloudy on Friday with that front and its rain lingering south. We’ll stay dry with clouds slowly thinning through the afternoon. Southwest winds keep temperatures mild with highs in the upper 50’s.

High pressure takes over on Saturday with bright, blue skies. Expect sunshine and cool lower 50s on Saturday. A few clouds fill in on Sunday but the afternoon will stay dry with highs in the lower 50s.

Our next storm brings some rain arriving Sunday night. Expect widespread rain on Monday, some of it could be locally heavy at times. For now, with a storm track to the north, it looks like we’ll be too warm for snow – even in the mountains!

Showers work on clearing by early Tuesday. Highs both Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 50s.

Another storm approaches by Wednesday and Thursday. For now, there are a lot of question marks surround timing and placement of rain. Stay tuned for updates on that!







Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 59.