(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We have a cooler end to the week with highs only topping out in the middle 60s this afternoon. Most of the day we will see a mix of sun and clouds, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out in spots.

Breezy conditions will also be the big story today with gusts up to 30 mph at times this afternoon, which may make it feel a bit cooler.

Cold start to the weekend, but warm weather returns for Sunday

A spotty shower can’t be ruled out Friday evening

Expect delays in the Eastern half of the country if you’re flying out Friday night

Warming up nicely next week!

Gusty winds possible Friday afternoon





The Mountains will be dealing with a few rain or snow showers through Saturday, but we do not expect much of an impact. The rest of the time will be chilly with mostly cloudy skies.

Highs on Saturday will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees despite plenty of sunshine overhead.

High pressure take control for Sunday and Monday giving us mostly sunny skies both days. There will also be a nice warming trend next week with high rebounding into the upper 60s Sunday followed by upper 70s Monday and lower 80s Tuesday.

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. Hi: 65

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lo: 38

Saturday: Clouds and sun; Cooler. Hi: 58 Lo: 34