Coldest air of the season in Charlotte is upon us

The coldest air of the season so far is upon us!

Wednesday morning’s low dropped to 28, and expect another round of 20s & 30s for Thursday morning.

Afternoon high temps stayed on the cooler side as well, only topping out in the mid 50s. We’ll do it again Thursday afternoon, despite another round of Carolina blue sky and sunshine. The wind remains calm. However, a warm up is ahead!

After a cold start Friday, daytime highs in the afternoon won’t be far from 70. We’ll hover around 70 through the weekend as the weather stays dry.

Looking good for the Panthers game too! As a front and low pressure move into the region early next week, shower chances return.

Tonight: Clear and frigid. Low 27.

Thursday: Sunny and cool. High 57.