(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The cold front is moving out, and cooler air is working in for the weekend!

A couple of disturbances will move through the region Friday and Saturday, bringing more clouds in the afternoon, with a chance of spotty rain or sprinkles. With the colder air in the upper levels, a bit of graupel (snow pellets) can’t be ruled out either! A mix of rain and snow will develop in the mountains, with even more snow showers in the higher elevations Saturday! A couple of inches of accumulation is possible.

It will be windy again Friday, too. Expect wind gusts around 30-40 mph in the afternoon and evening.

As far as temperatures go, it’s back to below-normal temps Friday and Saturday. Highs are in the mid 60s Friday, with mid to upper 50s Saturday! Gardeners, be aware– Saturday and Sunday mornings will include some patchy frost.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 44.

Friday: Sunny start, then increasing clouds. Shower/sprinkles possible. High 64.