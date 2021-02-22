Cold temperatures, scattered rain showers Monday before clear skies dominate the workweek

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday will start with cold temperatures and light rain showers.

A cold front will push moisture our way through Monday morning and into the early afternoon hours with rainfall totals between .25-.5 inches.

By Monday evening the rain will taper off and skies will start to clear out. Tuesday through Thursday will be BEAUTIFUL with highs in the 60s and mostly sunny skies!

Another cold front will push into the area and stall out over the Carolinas this weekend.

That will result in unsettled weather Friday through Sunday with cooler, more seasonable air returning.

Today: 80% AM showers. PM clearing. Hi: 54 Lo: 33

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 60 Lo: 36