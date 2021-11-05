Cold nights continue, warmer days ahead by end of the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The growing season officially came to an end Friday with temps falling to 32 degrees or lower in the morning. Temps tonight are dropping again, with 30s for most and 20s in the mountains.

More patchy frost Saturday morning! For most of us this weekend, it’s a dry forecast. However, there’s an area of low pressure that will ride up the Carolina coast that could bring a few scattered showers Saturday evening. Again, it’s a small chance, and most stay dry.

The wind will be picking up too, gusting to 20-30 mph. All of that and a mostly cloudy sky will keep temperatures in check Saturday, only topping out in the mid-50s.

Sunday will be brighter, dry, and just a bit warmer. Temps start in the 40s in the morning, then reach the low and mid-60s in the afternoon. We’ll see increasing sunshine and stay a little breezy throughout the day. Enjoy!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 35.

Partly cloudy. Low 35. Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High 55. Few showers late.

