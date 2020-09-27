70 degree temps with possible rain next few days

Mostly cloudy skies will hang around again today with just a few breaks of sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures will be slightly above average today with highs topping out in the lower 80s. A shower could develop later today or tonight as a cold front approaches from the west, especially across the Mountains.

The cold front will bring us scattered showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday followed by a second disturbance sliding through on Wednesday keeping us wet through midweek.

Cooler and drier weather looks to move in behind the front with highs heading back in the upper 60s to low 70s for the end of the week.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 81

Tonight: Mostly cloudy; 20% shower. Low 65

Monday: Plenty of clouds, 30% showers/storms. Hi: 80

