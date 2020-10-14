Cold front expected to move into the area this week

It was another beautiful Carolina weather day Wednesday under wall-to-wall sunshine with pleasant temps.

We’ll see some changes rolling in the next couple of days! As a strong cold front approaches, clouds will increase Thursday, and a few light showers won’t be ruled out by evening. The better chance of showers comes Friday, with a thunderstorm or two possible as well.

Don’t expect much rain this time around. Most totals will stay under half an inch. Clearing kicks in for the weekend as temperatures get cooler!

Mountain communities will be waking up to cold, frosty conditions Saturday and Sunday morning as temps drop to around freezing. In the Charlotte area south and east, lows will be in the 40s. Late day highs only top out in the 60s. But you’ll see plenty of sunshine for the outside activities!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 53

Thursday: Partly sunny. Slight chance shower. High 76