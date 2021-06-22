Cold front moving out will bring breeze, coolness the next few days

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A cold front brought scattered downpours and a few strong storms to the area Tuesday. As the front moves out, drier, less humid air is filtering in… cooler temps, too!

It will be a much more refreshing start to the day Wednesday, with temps falling into the 40s in the mountains, 50s in the foothills, and low and mid-60s through the Charlotte metro and South Carolina.

Another nice treat considering it’s late June! Afternoon highs on Wednesday will only top out in the upper 70s to low 80s despite lots of sunshine. That’s several degrees below the average of 88.





It will be a breezy day, too, with gusts around 20 mph. Thursday is a copy of Wednesday! Sunshine, low humidity and pleasant temps.

Heading into the weekend, the humidity gradually creeps up again. Temps get a little hotter, too.

That combined with another approaching front will lead to more pop-up storms, mainly starting on Saturday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 62.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds, breezy. High 81.