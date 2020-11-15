Bundle up! Cold front moves in with overnight temps in the 30s

Skies will gradually clear out overnight as the cold front pulls off to the east.

Cooler air is expected to slide in behind the front dropping temps to the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight.

It may feel a bit cooler as well with gusty winds out of the northwest. We have a Wind Advisory in effect for our mountain counties until Noon on Monday.

A beautiful fall stretch of weather is expected from Monday through Friday! Look for lots of sunshine with highs in the 50s and 60s. You will want to grab your coats at night because overnight lows are heading into the 30s for most of the week.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lo: 40

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 63

Tuesday: Sunny and beautiful. Hi: 62 Lo: 36

LATEST HEADLINES