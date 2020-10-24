Cold front moves in the area this weekend

A cold front is slowly making its approach into the Piedmont today.

You’ll find healthier shower chances in the mountains today, closer to the stalled front. There, I expect it to be a bit wetter, earlier today.

In Charlotte, you’ll find increasing clouds turning skies mostly cloudy this afternoon. Showers creep in late this afternoon and evening. With the front not approaching until late, temperatures will get warm again with highs near 80 degrees.

More of us tap into showers tonight. Expect showers and rumbles of thunder overnight with lows in the middle 60’s.

Moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico rides our stalled front tomorrow. That will bring a bigger, wetter batch of rain through the Piedmont early, with locally heavy downpours possible. Clouds and rain keep temperatures cooler with highs in the upper 60’s.

Rain clears out Sunday night with clouds lingering on Monday.

We’ll find temperatures getting a boost again on Tuesday ahead of another cold front.

Rain chances increase late Wednesday into Thursday. Thursday looks wet again with another batch of Gulf moisture riding an approaching cold front.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers late. High: 80.

Tonight: Showers. Low: 64.

Sunday: Showers, cooler. High: 69.