Cold front moves in; rainy Sunday morning

Clouds will gradually increase overnight as a cold front approaches the region.

I will also be on the cool side with lows dropping into the middle and upper 40s. Showers will begin to push into the area before daybreak Sunday.

The damp and dreary conditions will continue for most of the day on Sunday with the heaviest activity coming in the morning. A few showers could pop up in the afternoon as the cold front slides through the area.

Much colder air will follow in behind the front pushing temps into the 30s Sunday night. A few snowflakes may fall in the Mountains on Sunday night, but it will be minor and little to no accumulation is possible.

Temperatures on Monday will also be cooler with highs topping out in the middle 50s under mostly sunny skies. Dry weather is expected for most of the workweek.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, Shower late. Lo: 47

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, 50% showers. Hi: 65

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Hi: 56