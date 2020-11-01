Cold front kicks off election week

We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon along with a stray shower as the cold front slides through the area.

High temperatures will hit the middle 60s this afternoon with breezy winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for our Mountain counties until 1 pm Monday.

Much colder air will follow in behind the front pushing temperatures into the 30s Sunday night. A Freeze Watch has been issued for the northern part of the area until 9am Monday.

We also have a Freeze Warning for Avery, Burke, and Caldwell counties until 9 am Monday. Temperatures on Monday will also be cooler with highs topping out in the middle 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Dry will stick around for most of the workweek.

We are now watching Tropical Storm Eta that has formed in the Caribbean. This is the 28th named storm this year and we have tied the record from 2005.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower. Hi: 65

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lo: 36

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Hi: 56