Cold front brings chance for heavy rain, lightning to Charlotte area through Tuesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A cold front slowly approaches Monday, taking control of our weather the next two days.

We’ll keep a few clouds, heat, and humidity ahead of the front. Temperatures continue to flirt with 90 degrees. Scattered showers/storms will be likely, especially northwest closer to the front. Storms will be capable of heavy rain and lightning.

A couple storms linger tonight with muggy lows in the lower 70s.

Scattered showers/storms continue on Tuesday as the cold front slowly sags south. Any storms will be capable of quick downpours that could lead to minor flooding and lightning. Temperatures continue to stay hot, up near 90 degrees.

The front clears to the south on Wednesday and a dome of heat/ humidity builds in behind it.

Sunshine takes over Wednesday and Thursday and the heat starts to crank. We’re expecting some of the hottest temperatures so far this summer in the Charlotte metro. Highs will climb into the middle, maybe even some upper 90s. Heat indices will easily climb over 100 degrees. Think now about ways you’ll stay cool and hydrated!

A cold front starts to chip away at the most extreme heat by Friday. A few storms and relatively cooler lower 90s expected through the weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy, scattered showers/ storms. High: 91.

Tonight: A few storms. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, scattered showers/ storms. High: 90.