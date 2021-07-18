Cold front approaches, bringing widespread storm threats throughout the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A cold front is closing in, storm coverage will increase today.

As a cold front approaches from the west, scattered showers/ storms will fire up on the heat, humidity, and frontal forcing today. Any storms will be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Clouds will keep temperatures in the upper 80’s.

The storm threat continues tonight with muggy lows in the lower 70’s.

Widespread showers/ storms remain likely on Monday. The cold front is slow, with the jet stream far to the north there’s nothing to move the front along. Expect scattered downpours and lightning. Humidity will keep the atmosphere soaked, so 1-2” of rain could fall quickly. Watch for ponding, minor flooding in the usual problem spots.

Clouds keep temperatures cool with highs in the middle 80’s.









The cold front slowly sags southeast on Tuesday, showers/ storms remain likely in the Sandhills with drying northwest. Temperatures stay below average in the middle 80’s.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday, with seasonal highs in the upper 80’s. Heat returns later on in the week with temperatures climbing back into the lower 90’s. The next rain chance may come by Saturday.

Today: Scattered showers/ storms. High: 89.

Tonight: Scattered showers/ storms. Low: 71.

*NEIGHBORHOOD WEATHER ALERT: Widespread storms, some heavy rain* – Tomorrow: Showers/ storms. High: 84.