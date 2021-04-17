Cloudy skies, temps dip, rain possible Saturday

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Temperatures are starting out cool again with lows in the 40’s and 50’s.

You’ll find a blanket of clouds on Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out, especially in the higher elevations. Most will be dry, just keep an umbrella handy!

Clouds keep temperatures cool today, highs in the middle 60’s.

Mostly cloudy and quiet overnight, lows in the upper 40’s.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. A mix of sun and clouds and warmer with highs in the lower 70’s.

Early next week looks quiet! We may get sandwiched by two storms that miss us Tuesday and Wednesday, maybe a spotty shower but most stay dry. Highs stay seasonal, in the low to middle 70’s through the middle of next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower. High: 66.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 72.