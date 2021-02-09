Cloudy, highs remain in the 50s with light scattered showers Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – What a warm-up! The sun came out and we got a nice boost in temps Tuesday, topping out in the 60s. It’ll go down as the warmest of the week!

The rest of the week will be cooler — and eventually rainy. As wave after wave of low pressure moves through the region, we get periods of rain, and by the end of the week, potentially some areas of ice.

Wednesday will feature more clouds with highs in the 50s, but not much rain yet. Only a few sprinkles or light showers. It’s not until Thursday afternoon that some heavier rain rolls in.

A thunderstorm will be possible as well. As this moisture meets up with colder air from the north, we may see a mix of snow and freezing rain developing in the mountains and north of the I-40 corridor.

Keep checking in for updates on this! The weekend doesn’t get much better– expect more periods of showers for both Saturday and Valentine’s Day Sunday.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 43.

Wednesday: AM patchy fog, sprinkles. Cloudy with light showers possible. High 55.