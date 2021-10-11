Cloudy and cool start to the week, clearing out and warmer for rest of the week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Stubborn clouds kicked off the new week Monday over most of our area. The exception was in the mountains, where they enjoyed another day of sunshine and pleasant temps. More of us will see the sun the rest of this week!





A ridge of high pressure will keep any good chance of rain or storms away from us, along with heating up our temperatures! Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week. Don’t put away those summer clothes just yet!

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

A cold front does make its way through the Carolinas on Saturday, bringing some scattered showers. It will also deliver a return of the cooler, fall air–highs are back in the 70s starting Sunday, with lots of sunshine.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, patchy fog. Low 60.

Mainly cloudy, patchy fog. Low 60. Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 80.