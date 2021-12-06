Cloudy and breezy Monday with temps in the high 60s before unsettled weather moves in mid-week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday starts off well above normal but there is a change on the way!

Look for temperatures to hover in the low 50s to upper 40s this morning as clouds build. Fog will also continue to develop which could impact your morning commute.

A dense fog advisory will be in effect until 9 AM for Chesterfield & Richmond County. Visibility is likely to be less than half a mile for some spots so be sure to take it slow and refrain from turning on your high beams.

Monday will be cloudy & breezy as highs make a run for the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be out of the south and west between 5 and 15 miles per hour with gusts as fast as 25 miles per hour.

Monday night will be chilly, dipping into the low 40s and upper 30s as skies clear. Tuesday will host some cooler weather, only reaching the low 50s throughout the day.

While Tuesday is looking dry, Wednesday will likely see rain move in from the south and west, bringing more widespread showers to the area. New rainfall amounts can be anywhere from quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain.







This certainly won’t be enough to make up for the over 7 inch deficit from normal we are from the yearly normal of recorded rainfall but hopefully can deliver some relief for the current drought status across the Carolinas.

Temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s and 60s as the weekend approaches, making for a warm start to the weekend.

Today: Cloudy & Breezy! High of 69.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly! Low 40.