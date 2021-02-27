Cloudy and a chance of rain, but Sunday will be in the 70s

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It will be mostly cloudy and mild overnight with an isolated shower possible. Watch for areas of fog overnight and early Sunday morning causing reduce visibility in many locations.

Despite plenty of clouds on Sunday, our temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 70s. A shower can’t be ruled out on Sunday, but better chances for rain will be Sunday night and Monday.

Soggy weather will start the week as a cold front sweeps the region on Monday. Most of the rain will be light with only a 0.5 – 1” possible. High temperatures will drop back to the middle 60s on Monday. We will dry out briefly on Tuesday before another storm slides through on Wednesday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild, fog. Hi: 54

Sunday: Plenty of clouds and warm, 20% shower. Hi: 77

Monday: Cloudy, 70% rain. Hi: 65 Lo: 58