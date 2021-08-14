Clouds, storms and rain expected throughout week from effects of Grace & Fred

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Look for mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the middle and upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms will also be possible in the afternoon and evening hours.

Monday will be slightly cooler with highs holding in the lower and middle 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Another round of wet weather is expected to start off the week, so keep the umbrella handy.

The remnants of Fred will gain strength as it move north through the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. It’s expected to make landfall as a tropical storm near Alabama and Florida sometime later Monday. Once on shore, it will quickly weaken as it slides north towards Tennessee.

Heavy rain will affect our area late Tuesday and Wednesday bringing several inches to the western half of the viewing area.







Tropical Storm Grace is also picking up steam in the Atlantic as it moves west. We will continue to watch the track of this storm over the next several days. Stay with Fox 46 News!

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, Scatt. showers/storms. Hi: 88

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lo: 72

Monday: Mostly cloudy, Scatt. Showers/storms. Hi: 84 Lo: 71