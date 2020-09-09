Clouds, showers and storm chances return Wednesday; rain lingers through workweek

The days of perfect weather are gone and the September reality has settled back in. Clouds and humidity are back and so are 40% chances for showers and storms.

These conditions will stick around through the rest of the workweek.

While there will not be any total washouts, we expect rain every day.

By Sunday some spots in the FOX 46 viewing area could see between 1-2″ of total rainfall.

Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Depression Rene are still churning in the Atlantic right now. Both storms are expected to stay out to sea during their entire lifespan. Keep checking in with FOX 46 on-air and online for updates.

Today: Cloudy. 40% showers. Hi: 81 Lo: 70

Tomorrow: 40% showers. Hi: 84 Lo: 71

