Clouds increase, showers may move into NC mountain counties Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A few spotty showers rolled through some neighborhoods late Tuesday afternoon, but most of those have faded away for the night.

We’ll be mostly dry overnight through Wednesday morning, starting out the day with more sunshine. As a cold front approaches Wednesday afternoon, clouds increase again and a few showers may move into the mountains.

There could be a thunderstorm in the mix as well. Most of the Charlotte metro area and South Carolina will stay dry in the afternoon.





The best chance of showers outside of the mountains will actually be Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

It won’t be much– only a few tenths of an inch is possible at best. The chance of any severe storms is closer to the Raleigh area and SE Virginia. Showers may linger early Thursday, but the afternoon is drier. Cooler, though!

Highs will cool back into the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday through the weekend. 71 is the average high this time of year.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 53.

Wednesday: Clouds increase. PM shower/t’storm possible. High 82.