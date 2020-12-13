Clouds increase overnight with storms approaching

Clouds will gradually increase overnight as the next storm approaches the area.

Rain will quickly take over late tonight through midday Monday with some heavy rain possible at times. The wet weather should push out of the area just after lunchtime leaving us with dry conditions for the rest of the day. Rainfall totals could range around 0.5” to 1.5” before the storm slides off to the east.

The Mountains could see some snow showers or a wintry mix for a brief time on the backside as cold air rushes into the region.

Tuesday will be full of sunshine but much colder with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. A second storm is expected to slide through on Wednesday. We could see a wintry mix in many locations late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

This could causes some slick and icy conditions to develop. As temps climb on Wednesday, the wintry mix will quickly change over to all rain for the rest of the day.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, rain overspreading that area. Lo: 54

Monday: AM Rain, clearing skies late in the day. Hi: 58

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Hi: 50 Lo: 32