Clouds hang around while rain goes away

A cold front is passing through this morning with some locally heavy downpours. Rain rates up to 2” an hour have been observed, be careful for ponding on the roads this morning!

Clouds hang tight but rain breaks up this afternoon. Showers turn spotty and temperatures hold steady in the middle/ upper 60’s.

Rain continues to exit tonight. Clouds linger but it should be dry. You might find some patchy fog on your Monday morning commute.

Clouds linger for Monday but rain chances stay minimal to none. Expect mostly cloudy skies with highs around 70 degrees.

More sunshine returns on Tuesday, giving temperatures a boost towards 80 degrees.

By Wednesday, a strong upper-level storm and associated cold front sets up in the Plains, while now Tropical Storm Zeta makes landfall on the Gulf of Mexico.

For now, it looks like the Piedmont will find a few showers on Wednesday, tropical remnants from Zeta moving through on Thursday. We’ll have to fine tune this forecast and watch for a flood potential.

The front exits with the tropical remnants and the last showers by Friday. Cool, fall-like sunshine and 60’s return on Saturday.

Sunday: Showers. Cloudy & cool. High: 69.

Tonight: Clouds, patchy fog. Low: 56.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 70.