Clouds and sunshine for Panthers home opener

Clouds and some sunshine will be the big story today along with muggy conditions and highs in the lower 80s. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible at times, but chances are low and most of the day should remain dry.

A cold front will swing through the area later in the day on Monday bringing us one more round of wet weather. Behind the front, drier and cooler conditions will move in for midweek. Look for beautiful weather on Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and low humidity levels. Fall-like temperatures will also take over with highs in the upper 70s both days!

Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene are still churning in the Atlantic right now. Both storms are expected stay out to sea during their entire lifespan. Tropical Storm Sally is heading towards the Gulf coast over the next few days and should make landfall in Louisiana on Tuesday. It will have little to no impact on the Carolinas. Keep checking in with FOX 46 on air and online for updates.

Sunday: Clouds and sun, 20% showers. Hi: 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy with some showers. Lo: 69

Monday: Partly sunny, 40% showers/storms. Hi: 85