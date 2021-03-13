Clouds and showers return and will roll into the new week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Clouds will stick around overnight with a couple of light showers possible at times. Low temperatures will remain on the mild side holding in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A shower or two can’t be ruled out on Sunday as a front stays draped just to our south, but most of the time should be dry.

Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs topping out in the middle 60s.

Daylight Savings Time begins tonight; don’t forget to change your clocks! Gray skies will stick around for most of the workweek with several rain chances possible as the unsettled weather pattern continues.

A storm system will roll through later Monday into Tuesday followed by another storm Wednesday night into Thursday.

Temperatures will be on the cooler side to start the week with highs in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. The second storm will bring a big push of warm air causing high to climb back into the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, stray shower. Lo: 48

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, 20% showers. Hi: 65

Monday: Mostly cloudy, 30% showers. Hi: 56 Lo: 47