Clouds and just a bit of rain ahead of a cold front, weekend looks nice and dry!

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — After starting the day with sunshine, clouds moved in and some neighborhoods got a little rain! Not as much rain as we need, but we’ll take what we can get!







This increase in moisture is ahead of a cold front, moving east toward our area. As it moves through the Carolinas on Friday, don’t expect much additional rain. A few showers may pass through early in the morning, otherwise, the afternoon will be primarily dry and warm. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the upper 70s.

If you have outside plans this weekend, the weather’s looking good! Expect lots of sunshine with temps in the 70s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few showers possible. Low 61.

Mostly cloudy, few showers possible. Low 61. Friday: Sun & clouds. Stray shower early. High 79.