Clear weekend ahead with chilly temps overnight

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The rain is out of here, just in time for the weekend!

High pressure will take over the next couple of days, leading to more clearing overnight and sunshine Saturday and Sunday. But with the clear sky and light wind, temperatures will tumble the next couple of nights.

Mountain communities will start in the teens, with 20s in the Charlotte area through SC.

Next week starts out wet again. A cold front moves in with mostly rain, with a brief wintry mix possible Monday morning in the mountains and foothills. But it’s a one-day event.

Sunshine returns for Tuesday and Wednesday, with warmer temps in the 60s!





Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 27.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 50.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 25/52.