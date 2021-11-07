Clear skies, mostly sunny Sunday with temps reaching the low 60s

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Some clouds and breezy winds to start today!

A storm is continuing to spin off the Carolina coast. Mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds are still slinging into the area. As the storm pulls away, expect clearing skies and calming winds. It will turn mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s.

It stays mostly clear and cool tonight with lows around 40 degrees.

High pressure continues to keep control of our forecast as we start out the workweek. Southerly winds mean sunshine and a warming trend. Expect highs in the lower 70s on Monday, climbing into the middle 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday.







Our next cold front approaches with clouds and a few showers Thursday and Friday, clearing on Saturday. It looks cold by next Sunday!

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Clearing skies, turning mostly sunny. High: 63.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 71.