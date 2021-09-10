Clear skies and comfortably cool conditions welcome the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The beautiful weather will stick around into the weekend as high-pressure anchors itself over the area. Clear skies and comfortably cool conditions be the big story overnight with lows in the upper 50s.

Look for lots of sunshine this weekend with high temps in the middle and upper 80s. Humidity levels will remain on the low side, which keep it feeling nice all weekend long.







We heat back up for the start of the week with highs hitting the lower 90s on both Monday and Tuesday. There is not a drop of rain in the forecast until late in the week, so try to enjoy some time outdoors over the next several days.

The tropics continue to remain active with Larry spinning out in the Atlantic and two other potential storms developing. Stay with FOX 46 Charlotte for the latest.

Tonight: Clear and comfy. Lo: 57

Saturday: Sunny and beautiful. Hi: 84

Sunday: Lots of sunshine. Hi: 88 Lo: 59