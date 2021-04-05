Clear, mild conditions with warmer temps throughout the week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clear skies and mild conditions will be the big story overnight with lows holding in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunshine will stick around at the start of the week as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will also be warming this week with highs climbing to around 80 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

This beautiful weather is expected to lingering through Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

The next round of showers and thunderstorms will hold off until late Thursday and Friday as a cold front slides in from the west. A second wave will keep the unsettled weather around until the start of the weekend. Stay tuned as we monitor this storm system over the next several days!





Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 49

Tuesday: Sunny and warm. Hi: 80

Wednesday: Partly sunny and nice. Hi: 82 Lo: 53