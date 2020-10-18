Clear and cool night in store with lows dropping Monday

Another clear and cool night is in store for our area with lows dropping into the lower and middle 40s. The workweek will start off with some sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s, it will be a great time to do get outdoors.

Temperatures will be on the rise this week with highs possibly around 80 degrees by Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds will stick around through midweek before mostly cloudy skies take over for the rest of the week.

Rain chances begin to return later in the week as a cold front approaches the region. Stay with Fox 46 News for the very latest information.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lo: 44

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Hi: 73

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Hi: 78 Lo: 53

