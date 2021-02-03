Clear and cool conditions with clouds moving in on Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- High pressure gave us a beautiful, sunny Wednesday! As the wind continues to settle overnight, temps will tumble again under a clear sky.

We’ll start in the 20s Thursday morning. Thursday is still a dry day, but with increasing clouds again ahead of the next storm system.

A cold front will move in Friday morning, spreading in mostly rain showers Thursday night through early Friday. A few flakes are possible in the mountains, too. Friday isn’t a washout–some sun will return for the afternoon as temps warm through the 50s.

Saturday is dry, but moisture will return from the south on Sunday, giving parts of the area a few showers. The favored zone will be south and east of Charlotte.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 24.

Thursday: Clouds increase. High 52.