Clear and comfortable weather wrap up the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another clear and comfortable night is on tap for our area with lows dropping into the upper 50s.

Summer heat will return for the start of the week with highs climbing back into the lower 90s on both Monday and Tuesday. There is not a drop of rain in the forecast until later in the week, so try to enjoy some time outdoors over the next several days.

Rain chances return by midweek as a front approaches from the west. As tropical moisture from Nicholas funnels northward, we will slightly better chances for rain on Thursday and Friday.

The unsettled weather will also bring our temps back into the 80s for the second half of the week.

Tropical Storm Nicholas will continue to head north before making landfall in Texas sometime Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Stay with Fox 46 Charlotte for the latest on each tropical system.

Tonight: Clear and comfy. Lo: 63

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 91

Tuesday: Sunny and hot. Hi: 92 Lo: 65