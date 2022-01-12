Clear and cold Wednesday night, clouds build up on Thursday but mostly dry

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It will be another clear and cold night across the Carolinas with lows dipping into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Clouds will thicken a bit on Thursday as a weak cold front approaches the region. High temperatures ahead of the front will climb into the middle 50s on Thursday afternoon.

Most of your Thursday will be dry as the front does not have much moisture, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out later in the day. The Mountains could also see a few flakes on Thursday night and early Friday morning with minor accumulations possible on the highest elevations.

Sunshine will return briefly on Friday before a big winter storm moves in for the weekend. The winter weather is looking to move in later Saturday and last through much of Sunday.

Depending on the track of this system, we could see a mix of rain, sleet, ice, and snow Saturday night and throughout the day Sunday. Place north and west of the I-40 corridor could see more of a snow event with some accumulation expected. Where temperatures are a bit higher to the south, this may be more of a rain event.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Any slight change in the track of this storm could shift the where the wintry weather ends up falling. We will continue to follow this storm and give you the latest updates as the information comes into the Pinpoint Weather Center.

Any lingering precipitation should taper off early Monday as the storm pulls away. Sunshine and cooler conditions will take over for much of next week.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lo: 30

Clear and cold. Lo: 30 Thursday: Partly sunny, Stray shower. Hi: 55