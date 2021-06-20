Claudette to continue passing through Carolinas with heavy downpours before pulling away overnight

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tropical Depression Claudette will continue to slide by to our south keeping showers and storms around through the evening. Heavy downpours leading to minor flooding is possible along with gusty winds, hail, and a brief tornado.

The showers and storms will taper off overnight as the tropical system pulls away from the area. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a lingering shower and lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Claudette will shift east by Monday but could potentially strengthen to a Tropical Storm before reaching the coast. The tropical system will quickly exit out to sea later Monday but rain chances will continue through Tuesday as a cold front swings through the region.







Stay with Fox 46 News for the latest info over the next few days!

Tonight: Plenty of clouds; showers/storms. Lo: 68

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Monday: Mostly cloudy; Spotty showers. Hi: 90

Tuesday: Showers and storms. Hi: 82 Lo: 72