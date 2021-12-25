Christmas Forecast: 70 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Merry Christmas!

We are warming up with temperatures sitting in the 50s to start your Saturday. Clear skies will make way for above-normal temperatures.

You are waking up to upper 40s on Christmas with high pressure delivering a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be warm, peaking near 70 degrees for Christmas!

We’ll continue our warming trend into Sunday as we make a run for the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll likely to be in the upper 60s by kickoff for the Panthers Game as Bank of America Stadium.

Abnormally warm temperatures will stick around for the start of next week with your next rain chance arriving by mid-week.

Today: Warm & Sunny. High of 70.

Tonight: Cool & Comfortable. Low 52.