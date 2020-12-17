Chilly temperatures stick around, sunshine on Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clouds and chilly temperatures lingered on Thursday, along with a few mountain snow showers.

Another disturbance moving quickly through the region Thursday evening could bring a few rain showers around the Charlotte area once again.

A few sleet pellets or flurries may be mixed in as well. However, this is not expected to cause any issues on roads. If you’ve been hoping for some sunshine, Friday you’ll get it!

Clearing kicks in late tonight, and we’ll see sunshine from sunrise to sunset on Friday. Temperatures will remain chilly, only topping out in the upper 40s.

Saturday is dry and a bit warmer with highs in the 50s. A front will approach for Sunday bringing more clouds and a few showers.

The rain chance may continue into Monday as well, with a little mountain snow.

Tonight: Few showers early, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Low 31.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 48.